Mortgage calculator
Estimate your monthly mortgage repayments and plan your property purchase in the United Kingdom with Xe’s mortgage calculator. Enter the property value, deposit, mortgage term, and interest rate to calculate your monthly repayments.
How to use Xe's Mortgage Calculator
Choose your country
Select the country you want to buy property in to get accurate mortgage calculations based on local rates.
Enter property value
Add your property value to help us calculate your mortgage amount and estimate your monthly repayments.
Add deposit amount
Enter the amount your deposit amount. This determines your mortgage size and monthly repayments.
Select a mortgage term
Choose the length of your mortgage to determine your monthly repayments and total interest paid over time.
Input interest rate
Enter the estimated interest rate you expect to receive. This affects the total amount of interest paid over time.
Choose send currency
Select the currency you’d like to pay in to see your monthly mortgage repayments converted in real-time.
Expenses factored into mortgage costs
Property value: This is the total amount you’ll pay for a home. The property value directly impacts your mortgage amount, monthly mortgage repayments, and overall costs. When choosing a home, consider other expenses like stamp duty, survey fees, and legal fees to remain within your budget.
Deposit: When buying a home, you’ll need to pay a percentage of the total property value upfront, otherwise known as a deposit. A higher deposit reduces your mortgage amount and lowers monthly repayments, while a smaller deposit increases these these costs.
Interest rate: An interest rate is the percentage of the mortgage amount that the lender will charge you for borrowing money, affecting how much you repay each month. A lower rate reduces your total loan cost, while a higher rate increases it.
Mortgage term: The mortgage term is the time it will take to repay the mortgage. You can select mortgage terms anywhere between 10 40 years. A shorter term will have higher monthly repayments but less interest paid overall. However, a longer term lowers mortgage repayments and increases total interest costs.
MIG: A mortgage indemnity guarantee (MIG) is a lender protection insurance policy that is required when a borrower's loan-to-value ratio exceeds 75%. MIGs help you secure larger mortgages with smaller deposits, but lenders may charge an upfront fee or increase your mortgage rate. This protects the lender by covering potential losses if you are unable to repay.
Arrangement fees: Arrangement fees are lender charges for setting up a mortgage. They can range from 0.5% to 1% of the mortgage amount. You can choose to pay the fee upfront or add it to the mortgage, increasing overall costs. Compare both interest rates and arrangement fees to get the best deal.
Mortgage payment formula
This formula helps you figure out your monthly mortgage repayments based only on the mortgage amount, interest rate, and mortgage term. It does not include any additional costs like council tax, buildings insurance, or arrangement fees that may increase your total monthly repayments.
Manually calculate your monthly mortgage repayments with this formula:
Here’s the breakdown:
M = Monthly repayments:
This is what you’re solving for. To get started, gather your mortgage details. These factors will determine how much you'll repay each month.
P = Principal amount:
This is the outstanding mortgage balance, or the total amount that you still owe on your mortgage. Your mortgage balance directly impacts your monthly repayments, interest costs, and home equity. You'll build more ownership in your property as the balance decreases.
r = Monthly interest rate:
The mortgage interest rate is an annual rate that will be paid monthly over the course of the year. To find the monthly interest rate, divide the annual percentage by the number of months in a year. For example, if your annual interest rate is 5%, this would look like 0.05/12 = 0.004167.
n = Number of repayments:
This is the total number of monthly repayments you will make over your mortgage term. To find the total amount, multiply your mortgage term in years by 12. For example, if your mortgage term is 25 years, this would look like 25x12 = 300. This means that you will make a total of 300 repayments throughout your mortgage term.
Common mortgage types
Mortgages are determined by their interest rate structure, such as fixed or variable mortgages, or their repayment method, like repayment or interest-only. Common mortgage types include fixed-rate, discount, and tracker mortgages.
Mortgage repayment types
Mortgage repayment types refer to the different methods of repaying the mortgage loan.
Repayment mortgage: A repayment mortgage is a mortgage type where your monthly payments will cover both the loan amount and interest. This mortgage type is meant for buyers who want the mortgage to be repaid in full by the end of the term.
Interest-only mortgage: Interest-only mortgages require that you only pay the interest each month, while the mortgage amount remains unchanged. You'll have to pay off a large lump sum at the end of the mortgage term, typically using savings, investments, or the sale of the property.
Mortgage interest types
This is how the interest rate will be applied to the mortgage, affecting whether the rate will remain the same or fluctuate throughout the term.
Fixed-rate mortgage: In a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest will remain the same for a set period, typically 2 to 5 years. Because of this, monthly repayments remain consistent and predictable. When the set period is over, you must choose to remortgage to secure a new fixed deal. Otherwise, the mortgage will revert to the lender's standard variable rate (SVR), which is often higher.
Variable-rate mortgage: A variable-rate mortgage is a type of mortgage where the interest rate can fluctuate over time, meaning monthly repayments may go up or down. Variable rates fluctuate based on a rate set by the lender or a reference rate from an external source, like the Bank of England.
1. Standard variable rate (SVR)
The standard variable rate (SVR) is a type of variable-rate mortgage the lender will default you to once your fixed-rate mortgage ends. The interest rate is set by the lender and often results in paying higher rates, although it can increase or decrease at any time.
2. Discount mortgage
This is a type of variable-rate mortgage, based on a discounted rate from the lender's SVR for a fixed period, typically 2 to 5 years. When the discount ends, the mortgage reverts back to the SVR.
3. Tracker mortgage
A tracker mortgage is another type of variable-rate mortgage where the interest rate follows the Bank of England's base rate plus a set percentage. These typically last for 2 to 5 years with rates increasing or decreasing based on market conditions.
Additional fees and taxes when purchasing property
Surveyor’s fee: Before you purchase property, you may want to hire a surveyor to assess the condition and value of the home. While this is optional, it is recommended to help you avoid any unexpected repair costs and ensure that the property value is accurate. Fees may vary depending of the type of survey conducted.
Legal and conveyancing fees: Legal fees refer to the costs paid to a licensed conveyancer for handling the legal aspect of buying a property. These fees typically cover property searches, contract drafting, land registry registration, and handling the transfer of funds.
Buildings insurance: Lenders may require you to have buildings insurance to cover the structure of the property against damage from fire, floods, storms, or more disasters. This is requirement is typically a condition of the mortgage, but you can choose different levels of cover and cost based on your property.
Stamp duty land tax: Stamp duty land tax (SDLT) is a one-time payment paid once the property purchase is completed. The amount of tax you will have to pay depends on your home price and the mortgage type. Buyers have within 30 days of purchasing the home to pay. First-time homebuyers may not have to pay SDLT on properties up to a certain value.
Council tax: Council tax is a local tax based on the valuation band your property is in. It helps fund waste collection, street maintenance, local education, and other community services. You can pay this tax annually or split into monthly repayments, typically 10 or 12 months.
How to decide on a property value that you can afford
Estimate the cost of a home you can afford is by using the 28/36 rule. This guideline suggests that no more than 28% of your gross monthly income goes toward housing costs, such as your mortgage, buildings insurance, and service charges. Meanwhile, your total monthly debt repayments, including personal loans, car finance, and credit cards, should stay below 36% of your income.
28/36 method
Alex earns £6,000 a month before taxes. Based on the 28% rule, his mortgage repayments, including buildings insurance and service charges should be £1,680. With £800 in other debt repayments, his total debt is £2,480, exceeding the 36% limit. Alex will have to adjust his home buying budget or reduce debt before buying.
Other affordability rules
The 28/36 rule is just one approach. Lenders also consider your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which measures your total monthly debt compared to your income. Additionally, factors like your credit score, deposit savings, and regular living expenses all affect what you can afford to borrow.
Next steps after calculating your mortgage repayments
After you've estimated your mortgage repayments, follow these steps to move forward with your property purchase.
Step 1: Compare mortgage options, interest rates, and fees from different sources to find the best deal for your needs.
Step 2: Get an agreement in principle. This is a conditional mortgage approval from a lender that gives you an estimate of how much you can borrow.
Step 3: Start shopping for a home. Once you find a home, make an offer through an estate agent and negotiate the best deal with the seller.
Step 4: Once your offer is accepted, you can formally apply for a mortgage. The lender will check your finances and arrange a property valuation to make sure that the home is worth the mortgage amount.
Step 5: Hire a conveyancer. They will handle the legal checks, property searches, and contracts to make sure there are no legal issues with the home.
Step 6: Exchange contracts and pay your deposit. Once legal checks are complete, you'll pay the deposit and make the sale legally binding.
Step 7: On completion day, the remaining funds are transferred and your conveyancer registers the property in your name.
Frequently asked questions - Xe mortgage calculator United Kingdom
The Xe mortgage calculator for the United Kingdom is an online tool that estimates your monthly mortgage repayments by letting you input the property value, deposit, mortgage term, and interest rate. This calculator helps UK homebuyers plan their budget and compare different mortgage scenarios.
Your monthly repayments are influenced by:
Property value: The total cost of the home you wish to purchase.
Deposit: The upfront cash payment, which reduces the amount you need to borrow.
Mortgage term: The duration of your mortgage (e.g., 15, 25, or 30 years).
Interest rate: The annual percentage rate (APR) applied to your mortgage, affecting both your repayments and total interest.
Additional expenses: Costs such as stamp duty, survey fees, and legal fees that can impact your overall home purchase cost.
A larger deposit decreases your mortgage amount, leading to lower monthly repayments and less total interest paid over the term. Conversely, a smaller deposit increases your loan amount and may result in higher repayments or additional fees like Mortgage Indemnity Guarantee (MIG).
Xe’s mortgage calculator lets you explore various UK mortgage options, including:
Fixed-rate mortgages: Offer a fixed interest rate for a set period, ensuring stable monthly repayments.
Variable-rate mortgages: The interest rate can fluctuate based on market conditions, which may affect your repayments over time.
Repayment mortgages: Where both the principal and interest are repaid throughout the mortgage term.
Interest-only mortgages: Where you only pay the interest each month and repay the principal at the end of the term.
Xe applies the standard mortgage payment formula:
M = P × [ r(1 + r)^n ] / [ (1 + r)^n – 1 ]
where:
M is the monthly repayment,
P is the principal (the loan amount),
r is the monthly interest rate (annual rate divided by 12), and
n is the total number of repayments (loan term in years multiplied by 12).
This formula shows how variations in the interest rate or mortgage term affect your monthly cost.
To reduce your repayments, you can:
Increase your deposit: A higher deposit reduces the loan amount needed.
Opt for a longer mortgage term: This lowers your monthly repayments, though it might increase the total interest paid.
Choose a less expensive property: A lower property value means a smaller mortgage.
Additionally, shopping around for competitive interest rates can help lower your repayments.
While the Xe mortgage calculator focuses on your monthly repayments based on your loan details, remember that additional costs—such as stamp duty land tax (SDLT), survey fees, and legal fees—add to the total cost of purchasing a property. Factoring these into your budget is essential for a realistic view of your overall expenditure.
After obtaining your estimated repayments, the next steps include:
Comparing lenders: Research different mortgage offers, interest rates, and fees to find the best deal.
Getting preapproved: Submit your financial information to determine how much you can borrow.
House-hunting: Search for properties within your calculated budget.
Applying for a mortgage: Complete the application process with your chosen lender by providing the necessary documentation.
Finalizing your purchase: Pay your deposit and complete the legal process to secure your new home.