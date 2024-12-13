Support travel businesses with Xe
Travel companies like airlines, hotels, and tour operators face currency challenges daily. Xe offers custom global payment solutions to help businesses manage FX risk, support operations, and stay profitable.
Exchange rate changes can disrupt supplier payments and customer pricing. Lock in exchange rates with tailored hedging strategies to safeguard profit margins and ensure predictable costs.
At Xe, we offer a variety of solutions that goes beyond international payments. From ERP integrations to risk management tools, our products can be tailored to meet your needs.
Risk management
We offer custom hedging strategies that help travel companies lock in rates and protect profit margins. Our tools can help you predict how rates might change so you can plan ahead.
Exchange rates
Reduce costs when making global payments with our competitive exchange rates. This helps you stay reliable and competitive against local and international businesses.
Global payments
Airlines, online travel agents, tour operators, and hotels can easily access our global network to make payments to suppliers across 190+ countries in more than 130+ currencies.
Real-time insights
Leverage 24/7 market monitoring with Xe Insights to make informed decisions for budgeting, pricing, and scaling your travel business.
Customer support
Speak with a currency expert about your travel company’s unique challenges. Get tailored advice to optimize your currency strategies.
ERP integrations
Save time with integrations into ERP platforms like Microsoft Dynamics and Sage Intacct. Simplify workflows without disrupting your processes.
Reduce expenses on client payments for your travel business by accessing Xe’s competitive rates. Maximize the value of every international payment in your partners’ local currencies.
Our seasoned currency experts provide updates on market conditions, helping you forecast expenses and maintain smooth operations.
Speak to a currency expert today about how Xe can protect your profits and help your travel company stay competitive in a global market. We’re here to help you navigate the complexities of international business!