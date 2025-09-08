- Home
Pay multiple recipients in one go with batch payments
Send payments to multiple recipients, whether it’s a few or a few hundred. From payroll to vendor payouts, Xe makes large-scale disbursements faster and simpler.
Streamline your high-volume payouts
Batch payments allow your business to send money to multiple recipients in one seamless transaction. Instead of processing each payment separately, you can pay everyone at once, saving time, keeping records organized, and ensuring accurate processing of funds.
Mass payments
Pay thousands in one simple upload
Mass Payments lets you send funds to hundreds or thousands of recipients in a single file upload. Simply prepare your payment file, upload it, and send. You can pay in multiple currencies, making it ideal for global payroll, supplier invoices, or contractor payouts.
Why use batch payments?
Reduce admin time
Automate payment tasks to minimize manual work, so your team can focus on more strategic priorities.
Stay organized
Maintain clear, accessible records of all your payments for easy tracking and reporting.
Improve accuracy
Reduce costly mistakes with built-in payment validation and streamlined approval processes.
Frequently asked questions
Batch payments is Xe’s streamlined solution for sending money to multiple recipients in one go. It covers two products, Mass Payments for large enterprises and Multiple Recipients for small to mid-size businesses, both designed to save time, reduce admin work, and ensure accurate transfers.
Both options include secure processing, built-in tracking, and competitive exchange rates.
Mass Payments: Ideal for enterprises and high-volume payouts, allowing you to manage complex, large-scale transactions efficiently in one go.
Multiple Recipients: Ideal for small to mid-size businesses that still need to send payments to many people at once, but in a more direct way through the Xe platform.
Yes. Whether you choose Mass Payments or Multiple Recipients, Xe supports 145+ currencies, making it ideal for global payroll, supplier invoices, or contractor payouts.
Yes. Xe uses advanced encryption, payment validation, and approval workflows to ensure accuracy and protect sensitive information. Each transaction is trackable from start to finish.
Simply open a free Xe business account online. Once set up, choose between Mass Payments or Multiple Recipients, enter or upload your payment details, and send funds in just a few clicks. For more complex needs, Xe’s FX specialists can offer tailored support.