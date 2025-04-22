How to Type the Dollar Sign on Keyboard | PC and Mac



Key takeaways

The dollar sign ($) is used by multiple countries worldwide including the US, Canada, and Singapore—though each currency's value differs significantly.

The dollar symbol is always placed before the amount without a space ($50), unlike some other currency symbols.

Typing the dollar sign is simple: use Shift + 4 on both Windows and Mac keyboards, or tap the 123 key on mobile devices.

Few symbols are as globally recognized as the dollar sign ($). From international wire transfers to online shopping carts, this iconic currency mark appears billions of times daily across screens and documents worldwide. But when you need to type it yourself—whether for an invoice, financial report, or message about money—knowing the right keystrokes can save you time and prevent formatting errors.

In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know about using the dollar symbol correctly across all your devices, ensuring smooth financial communications no matter where you're sending money.



What is the dollar sign ($)?

The dollar sign ($) represents currencies that carry the name "dollar," most notably the United States dollar (USD). While historians debate its exact origins, many believe it evolved from abbreviations used for the Spanish peso ("P" and "S" combined) or from the letters "U.S." overlaid.¹

Today, the symbol universally indicates monetary amounts in various currencies around the globe. When referring specifically to U.S. dollars in international finance, the official ISO currency code is USD.



Which countries and regions use the euro sign?

While most commonly associated with the United States, the dollar sign is used by several countries worldwide:

United States (USD)

Canada (CAD)

Australia (AUD)

New Zealand (NZD)

Singapore (SGD)

Hong Kong (HKD)

Caribbean nations (e.g., Eastern Caribbean Dollar – XCD)

South Pacific islands (e.g., Solomon Islands Dollar – SBD)

Important note: Though the symbol ($) looks the same across these currencies, the actual value and exchange rate differ significantly. Always specify which dollar currency you're referencing to avoid confusion in international transactions.







Where does the dollar sign go—before or after the amount?

Unlike some currency symbols that vary in placement, the dollar sign is consistently placed before the numeric amount without any space:

Correct: $50

Incorrect: 50$ or $ 50

This formatting applies uniformly to all dollar-based currencies worldwide, including USD, CAD, AUD, and others.



How to type the dollar sign on a Windows PC

Typing the dollar sign on a Windows keyboard is straightforward:

Shortcut: Press Shift + 4 (Hold down the Shift key and press the number 4 key)

This method works universally across standard English-language keyboards.



How to type the dollar sign on a Mac

Similarly, typing the dollar sign on Mac keyboards follows the same pattern:

Shortcut: Press Shift + 4 (Same as Windows, hold Shift and press the number 4 key)

This shortcut works on virtually all Mac keyboards.







Inserting the dollar sign in Microsoft Word or Google Docs

Creating financial documents that reference USD or other dollar-based currencies? While the dollar sign is one of the most accessible currency symbols on standard keyboards, you may occasionally need alternative methods to insert it. Here’s how to do it on both Microsoft Word and Google Docs.

Microsoft Word

Simply use Shift + 4 , or navigate to:

Insert → Symbol → choose the dollar sign ($) from the list

Google Docs

Type directly using Shift + 4 , or insert via:

Insert → Special Characters → type "dollar" and select $



Typing the dollar sign on mobile devices (iOS & Android)

On smartphones and tablets:

iOS & Android: Open the keyboard, tap on the numbers key (123), and then tap the dollar sign ($).



Quick dollar symbol reference table

Need to quickly type the dollar sign across different devices? Here's a handy cheat sheet covering the most common platforms.

Device/Platform Shortcut/Method Windows Windows Mac Shift + 4 iOS / Android Tap 123 → Tap $ Google Docs Insert → Special Characters Microsoft Word Shift + 4 or Insert → Symbol → $



Troubleshooting tips

Having trouble typing the dollar sign? Here are quick solutions:

Check your keyboard layout : Ensure your keyboard is set to a standard English (US, Canada, Australia, etc.) layout.

Use copy-paste : Simply copy this symbol and paste it: $

Character map/viewer: On Windows, open the Character Map; on Mac, use the Character Viewer.



Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Still need some clarity about when and how to type the dollar symbol? Here are some common questions and their answers.

Can I type the dollar sign without using Shift + 4?

Yes, alternative methods include copying and pasting the symbol ($), or using built-in character maps on Windows or Mac.

Is the dollar sign the same for all dollar currencies?

Yes, the symbol ($) is consistent, but its value and exchange rate vary greatly by currency (USD, CAD, AUD, etc.). Always specify the currency type to avoid confusion in international transactions.

Why does the dollar sign always appear before the amount?

Placing the dollar sign before the amount (e.g., $50) clearly indicates the currency upfront, making it immediately recognizable and avoiding potential confusion.

What's the difference between "$" and "USD"?

"$" is a symbol for all dollar-denominated currencies. "USD" specifically identifies U.S. dollars and serves as its international ISO currency code used in foreign exchange markets.







Sending or receiving dollars? Xe makes it simple

Whether you're transferring USD, CAD, AUD, or any other dollar-based currency internationally, Xe offers a smarter, more streamlined solution than traditional banks:

Competitive exchange rates : Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks.

Low, transparent fees : Say goodbye to surprise costs.

Global reach : Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies.

Real-time tracking : Keep tabs on your money's journey with ease.

Expert support: Have questions? Xe's knowledgeable team is ready to assist.

Make your next international payment simple and stress-free with Xe.



Citations

¹ U.S Currency Origin - U.S Currency Education Program - 2025

**The information from this source were taken on April 22, 2025.















The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.

