What Is the Calling Code for the United Kingdom? Calling the United Kingdom

The UK's international calling code is +44, which covers England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

When dialing the UK from abroad, always drop the leading 0 from the local number that's used for domestic calls

Different cities have specific area codes, and formatting them correctly ensures your calls connect successfully

Need to make a call to the United Kingdom? Whether you're connecting with family in London, reaching business contacts in Manchester, or catching up with friends in Edinburgh, getting the dialing format right is essential for your call to go through smoothly.

International dialing might seem complicated at first, but once you understand the basics, calling the UK from anywhere in the world becomes straightforward. This guide covers everything you need to know about UK calling codes, proper number formatting, and tips to avoid common dialing mistakes.



What is the UK country code?

The international calling code for the United Kingdom is +44. This code applies universally throughout the UK, covering England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

When placing international calls from outside the UK, you'll always use +44 as the country identifier. Think of it as the UK's unique address in the global phone network—it ensures your call gets routed to the right country before connecting to the specific number you're trying to reach.







How to call the UK from abroad

Making an international call to the UK follows a specific pattern that's consistent regardless of which country you're calling from:

Step-by-step dialing format:

Dial your country's exit code (011 from the US/Canada, 00 from most European countries) Enter the UK country code: 44 Add the area code, dropping the initial 0 (the leading zero is only used for domestic UK calls) Dial the local phone number

Example: To call a London number (020 7946 0958) from the United States: 011 44 20 7946 0958

Breaking this down:

011 = US exit code

44 = UK country code

20 = London area code (without the domestic 0)

7946 0958 = local number



Calling within the UK

When making domestic calls inside the United Kingdom, the format includes the leading zero:

Domestic calling format: 0 + area code + local number

Example: 020 7946 0958

For mobile numbers, UK domestic numbers begin with 07 and follow the same pattern.

Remember: the leading 0 is exclusively for domestic calls within the UK—always drop it when dialing from abroad.



Common UK dialing codes by city

Here's a helpful reference for major UK cities and their area codes:

City Area code Example local number How to dial from abroad London 020 7946 0958 +44 20 7946 0958 Manchester 0161 496 1234 +44 161 496 1234 Birmingham 0121 234 5678 +44 121 234 5678 Glasgow 0141 876 5432 +44 141 876 5432 Belfast 028 9012 3456 +44 28 9012 3456 Edinburgh 0131 654 3210 +44 131 654 3210

Keep this table handy whenever you need to verify the correct formatting for different UK cities.



Common UK dialing mistakes and how to avoid them

Understanding these frequent errors can save you time and frustration when making international calls to the UK:

Mistake 1: Forgetting to drop the leading zero

This is the most common error when dialing UK numbers correctly from abroad. The leading 0 in UK numbers (like 020 for London or 07 for mobiles) is only used for domestic calls within the UK.

Wrong: +44 020 7946 0958 Correct: +44 20 7946 0958

Mistake 2: Using the wrong exit code

Different countries use different exit codes for international calls. Make sure you're using the correct one for your location:

US/Canada: 011

Most European countries: 00







Tips for making successful international calls

Even with the right number format, international calls can sometimes encounter issues.These practical tips will help you avoid common pitfalls and make the most of your international calling experience:

Double-check the number format before dialing : Small mistakes can lead to connection errors or calls reaching unintended destinations.

Consider the time difference : The UK operates on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in winter or British Summer Time (BST) in summer. Check the current time in the UK before calling to avoid disturbing someone at an inconvenient hour.

Save contacts correctly : When using smartphones or VoIP apps like WhatsApp, save UK numbers with the +44 format for seamless international connectivity.

Verify charges: International calling rates vary by provider, so check with your phone company about costs before making lengthy calls.



Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Got questions about calling the UK? Here are answers to the most common dialing queries:

1. What's the difference between +44 and 0044?

Both indicate the UK's international calling code. +44 is the standard format used on mobile phones and in contact lists, while 0044 might be used when dialing from landlines in some countries (where 00 is the international exit code).

2. Do UK mobile numbers use the same calling format?

Yes. UK mobile numbers start with 07 when dialing domestically, but when calling from abroad, drop the 0 and dial +44 7 followed by the rest of the number.

3. Can I text a UK number using +44?

Absolutely! Text messaging follows the same international format as calling—use +44 followed by the mobile number without the initial 0.

4. What happens if I forget to drop the 0?

Your call or text may not connect properly. The leading 0 is only used for domestic calls within the UK, so always remove it when dialing from abroad.

5. Are there any special considerations for calling UK landlines vs. mobiles?

The dialing format is the same, but mobile numbers start with 07 (or +44 7 internationally) while landlines use geographic area codes like 020 for London or 0161 for Manchester.







