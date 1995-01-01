ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Zimbabwean Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.08462
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1.20423
|▲
|USD / JPY
|149.979
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.30613
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.865765
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.37976
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|162.670
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.670906
|▲