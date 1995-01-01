TOP - Tongan Pa'anga

The Tongan Pa'anga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Tongan Pa'anga rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tongan Pa'anga
|Symbol
|T$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Seniti
|Minor unit symbol
|Seniti
|Top TOP conversion
|TOP to USD
|Top TOP chart
|TOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
|Central bank
|National Reserve Bank of Tonga
|Users
Tonga
Tonga
