How will the Aussie Dollar perform through the rest of 2021?

Xe Corporate APAC

July 16, 2021 - 4 min read
The New Zealand Dollar—what's in store for the rest of 2021?

Xe Corporate APAC

July 6, 2021 - 4 min read
APAC Morning Update - 31/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 31, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 29/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 29, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 26, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 25, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 24/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 24, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 23/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 23, 2021 - 3 min read
XE Morning Update - 22/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 22, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 17/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 17, 2021 - 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 16/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 16, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 15/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 15, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 12/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 12, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 11, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update 10/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 10, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 09/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 9, 2021 - 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 08/03/2021

Xe Corporate APAC

March 8, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 05/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 5, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 04/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 4, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 03/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 3, 2021 - 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 02/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 2, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 01/03/21

Xe Corporate APAC

March 1, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 26, 2021 - 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 25, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 24/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 24, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 23/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 23, 2021 - 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 22/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 22, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 19/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 19, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 18/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 18, 2021 - 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 17/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 17, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 16/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 16, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 15/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 15, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 12/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 12, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 11, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 10/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 10, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 04/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 4, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 03/02/2021

Xe Corporate APAC

February 3, 2021 - 2 min read
XE Morning Update - 2/02/21

Xe Corporate APAC

February 2, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 28/01/21

Xe Corporate APAC

January 28, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 27/01/21

Xe Corporate APAC

January 27, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26/01/21

Xe Corporate APAC

January 26, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25/01/21

Xe Corporate APAC

January 25, 2021 - 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 22/01/21

Xe Corporate APAC

January 22, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 21/01/21

Xe Corporate APAC

January 21, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 20/01/2020

Xe Corporate APAC

January 20, 2021 - 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 19/01/2021

Xe Corporate APAC

January 19, 2021 - 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 18/01/2021

Xe Corporate APAC

January 18, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 15/01/2021

Xe Corporate APAC

January 15, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 14/01/2021

Xe Corporate APAC

January 14, 2021 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11 Dec 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

December 11, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 10 Dec 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

December 10, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 8 Dec 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

December 8, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 4 Dec 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

December 4, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 2 Dec 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

December 2, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 30 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 30, 2020 - 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 26, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 25, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 23 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 23, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 20 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 20, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 19 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 19, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 18 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 18, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 16 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 16, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 12 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 12, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 11, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 10 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 10, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 9 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 9, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 6 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 6, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 5 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 5, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update: US Election Day - 4 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 4, 2020 - 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 3 Nov 2020

Xe Corporate APAC

November 3, 2020 - 2 min read
Market Update: The AUD Opens at 0.7125 and the NZD Opens at 0.6643

Xe Corporate APAC

July 21, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk Takes a Knock with AUD and NZD Being Sold Across the Board

Xe Corporate APAC

June 11, 2020 - 2 min read
US Jobs Data Comes in Better Than Expected

Xe Corporate APAC

June 7, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk-On Sentiment Continues

Xe Corporate APAC

June 2, 2020 - 2 min read
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Climb Higher

Xe Corporate APAC

June 1, 2020 - 2 min read
Markets Adopt More Cautious Tone Overnight

Xe Corporate APAC

May 11, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk Assets Had Upper Hand Overnight

Xe Corporate APAC

May 7, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk is Down Today Amidst Trade War Tensions and Record Low Employment Data

Xe Corporate APAC

May 6, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk Continued to Sell Off Heading into Weekend

Xe Corporate APAC

May 3, 2020 - 2 min read
Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Continue to Climb Across the Board

Xe Corporate APAC

April 29, 2020 - 2 min read
Aussie Dollar Breaks Out to Multi-Week High

Xe Corporate APAC

April 27, 2020 - 3 min read
Potential Easing of NZ Lockdown Restrictions May Bring Further Relief for NZ Dollar

Xe Corporate APAC

April 19, 2020 - 2 min read
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Open Higher from Pre-Easter Levels

Xe Corporate APAC

April 13, 2020 - 2 min read
Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Inch Higher on Rising Risk Appetite

Xe Corporate APAC

April 8, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk Currencies Higher Across the Board

Xe Corporate APAC

April 6, 2020 - 2 min read
US Unemployment Claims Surpass Previous Record

Xe Corporate APAC

April 2, 2020 - 2 min read
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Make Small Recovery

Xe Corporate APAC

March 29, 2020 - 2 min read
Business As Usual For Xe as Australia and NZ Tighten Lockdown Measures

Xe Corporate APAC

March 23, 2020 - 2 min read
More Big Swings in the Currency Markets Forecasted for this Week

Xe Corporate APAC

March 22, 2020 - 2 min read
Sea of Red Out There with AUD and NZD Falling by Almost 4%

Xe Corporate APAC

March 18, 2020 - 3 min read
Market Turmoil Continues

Xe Corporate APAC

March 17, 2020 - 2 min read
A Turbulent Open to the Week with RBNZ and US Fed Rate Cuts

Xe Corporate APAC

March 16, 2020 - 3 min read
24 Hours of Market Mayhem

Xe Corporate APAC

March 9, 2020 - 3 min read
Coronavirus Headlines Continue This Week Along with Falling Global Interest Rates & Oil Price War

Xe Corporate APAC

March 8, 2020 - 3 min read
AUD and NZD Recover Ground as Both US Fed and RBA Slash Interest Rates

Xe Corporate APAC

March 3, 2020 - 3 min read
Terrible Chinese Manufacturing Data Sees AUD and NZD Open Sharply Lower

Xe Corporate APAC

March 1, 2020 - 3 min read
Considerable Coronavirus Uncertainty Keeps Equities and Risk Currencies on Back Foot

Xe Corporate APAC

February 26, 2020 - 2 min read
Coronavirus Continues to Weigh on Risk Currencies

Xe Corporate APAC

February 23, 2020 - 2 min read
Kiwi Dollar Jumps Following Upbeat RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement

Xe Corporate APAC

February 12, 2020 - 2 min read
Risk Appetite Increases as China Encourages Larger Companies to Resume Industrial Production

Xe Corporate APAC

February 11, 2020 - 2 min read

