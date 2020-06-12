Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Currency News
  4. APAC Morning Update - 14/01/2021
heading picture

APAC Morning Update - 14/01/2021

profile picture
Xe Corporate APAC

14 January 2021 2 min read

The NZDUSD opens at 0.7186 and the AUDUSD opens at 0.7742.

The NZD and the AUD are slightly lower overnight with treasury yields stabilizing, and the USD finding some support.
It seems that the main talking point yesterday was the U.S house of representatives looking to impeach Donald Trump a second time. His term does finish next week, and there is likely to be more drama. This all comes off the back of the pro Trump Riot last week after the President delivered a speech continuing to fuel the thought that he election was rigged.

U.S Inflation:
Inflation numbers overnight came in at 1.4% per year, and some Fed policy makers do see inflation rising in 2021, so it will be interesting to see how that gets managed as the year goes on.
 
Australia:
In Australia, Job Vacancy data in the November quarter shows not only an expected strong rebound from the August quarter, but a stronger rise from levels a year ago.
 
What’s next:
With OCR decisions looming in February, and stimulus packages globally propping up ailing economies, and vaccines being hurried to every country to stop COVID - we are still in for a volatile start to the year.
The rising tide has raised all boats higher before Xmas, and that trend has continued into the new year, but how long can it continue?









Morning Update

Related Posts

Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World (2025)
Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

13 February 2025 7 min read

Top 10 Weakest Currencies in the World
Top 10 Weakest Currencies in the World (2025)

Xe Consumer

11 February 2025 7 min read

The Xe Global Currency Outlook - February 2025
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - February 2025

Xe Corporate

4 February 2025 4 min read

Viewing changes in the foreign currency markets
Key Central Bank announcements coming this week: what to expect and how it may impact you

Xe Corporate

28 January 2025 4 min read

Global Currency Outlook - December 2024
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - January 2025

Xe Corporate

8 January 2025 3 min read

Global Currency Outlook - December 2024
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - December 2024

Xe Consumer

3 December 2024 4 min read