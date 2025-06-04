Capital One SWIFT code in the United States

The main SWIFT code for Capital One in the United States is NFBKUS33XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United States and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Capital One in the United States, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using NFBKUS33XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.