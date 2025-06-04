TSB Bank SWIFT code in the United Kingdom

The main SWIFT code for TSB Bank in the United Kingdom is TSBSGB2AXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with TSB Bank in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using TSBSGB2AXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.