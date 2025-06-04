The Royal Bank of Scotland SWIFT code in the United Kingdom

The main SWIFT code for The Royal Bank of Scotland in the United Kingdom is RBSSGBKCXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with The Royal Bank of Scotland in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using RBSSGBKCXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.