The main SWIFT code for Nationwide Building Society in the United Kingdom is NBSMGB22XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Nationwide Building Society in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using NBSMGB22XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.