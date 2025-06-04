United Overseas Bank (UOB Thai) SWIFT code in Thailand

The main SWIFT code for United Overseas Bank (UOB Thai) in Thailand is UOVBTHBKXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Thailand and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with United Overseas Bank (UOB Thai) in Thailand, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using UOVBTHBKXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.