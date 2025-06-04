Zuercher Kantonalbank SWIFT code in Switzerland

The main SWIFT code for Zuercher Kantonalbank in Switzerland is ZKBKCHZZ80A. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Switzerland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Zuercher Kantonalbank in Switzerland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using ZKBKCHZZ80A is typically a safe and reliable option.