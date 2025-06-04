Bank Julius Baer And Co. (Julius Baer) SWIFT code in Switzerland

The main SWIFT code for Bank Julius Baer And Co. (Julius Baer) in Switzerland is BAERCHZZXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Switzerland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Bank Julius Baer And Co. (Julius Baer) in Switzerland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BAERCHZZXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.