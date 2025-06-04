Unicaja Banco SWIFT code in Spain

The main SWIFT code for Unicaja Banco in Spain is UCJAES2MXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Spain and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Unicaja Banco in Spain, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using UCJAES2MXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.