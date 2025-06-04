Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) SWIFT code in Singapore

The main SWIFT code for Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) in Singapore is SCBLSG22XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Singapore and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) in Singapore, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using SCBLSG22XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.