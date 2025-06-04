Santander Bank Polska SWIFT code in Poland

The main SWIFT code for Santander Bank Polska in Poland is WBKPPLPPXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Poland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Santander Bank Polska in Poland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using WBKPPLPPXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.