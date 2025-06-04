Philippine National Bank (PNB) SWIFT code in the Philippines

The main SWIFT code for Philippine National Bank (PNB) in the Philippines is PNBMPHMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the Philippines and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Philippine National Bank (PNB) in the Philippines, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using PNBMPHMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.