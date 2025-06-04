Westpac SWIFT code in New Zealand

The main SWIFT code for Westpac in New Zealand is WPACNZ2WXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in New Zealand and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Westpac in New Zealand, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using WPACNZ2WXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.