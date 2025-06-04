Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) SWIFT code in Malaysia

The main SWIFT code for Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) in Malaysia is MBBEMYKLXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Malaysia and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) in Malaysia, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using MBBEMYKLXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.