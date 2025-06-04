Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) SWIFT code in Malaysia

The main SWIFT code for Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) in Malaysia is BSNAMYK1XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Malaysia and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) in Malaysia, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BSNAMYK1XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.