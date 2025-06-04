Credit Agricole Italia SWIFT code in Italy

The main SWIFT code for Credit Agricole Italia in Italy is CRPPIT2PXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Italy and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Credit Agricole Italia in Italy, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using CRPPIT2PXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.