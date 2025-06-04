KBC Bank Ireland SWIFT code in Ireland

The main SWIFT code for KBC Bank Ireland in Ireland is KBDUIE2DXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Ireland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with KBC Bank Ireland in Ireland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using KBDUIE2DXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.