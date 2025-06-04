Citibank (Indonesia) SWIFT code in Indonesia

The main SWIFT code for Citibank (Indonesia) in Indonesia is CITIIDJXBDG. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Indonesia and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Citibank (Indonesia) in Indonesia, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using CITIIDJXBDG is typically a safe and reliable option.