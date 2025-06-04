Kotak Mahindra Bank SWIFT code in India

The main SWIFT code for Kotak Mahindra Bank in India is KKBKINBBXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in India and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Kotak Mahindra Bank in India, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using KKBKINBBXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.