Standard Chartered Bank SWIFT code in Hong Kong

The main SWIFT code for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong is SCBLHKHHXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Hong Kong and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using SCBLHKHHXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.