ERP customer stories
See how customers have solved their challenges and saved time with Xe’s embedded payment solutions for ERPs.
Ultrasource - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
Discover how UltraSource, a Kansas-based equipment supplier, transformed its Accounts Payable process by integrating Xe Global Business Payments into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. This automation eliminated manual tasks, streamlined vendor payments, and allowed the company to focus on strategic growth, all under the leadership of their progressive CFO, Rob Mogren.
Hansen – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
Hansen Technologies, a global software provider, enhanced its Accounts Payable process by integrating Xe.com’s payments solution into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. This automation streamlined both domestic and international payments, reduced manual errors, and increased operational efficiency, allowing CFO Richard English and his team to securely manage payments within their ERP system.
Atlas Pearls – D365 Business Central
Atlas Pearls, a major South Sea pearl producer, modernized its Accounts Payable operations with Xe Global Business Payments embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Led by Financial Controller Rebecca McKeating, the automation improved payment efficiency, replaced manual workflows, and enabled the company to prioritize growth and innovation.
Want to see our ERP solution in action?
Streamline your operations and simplify global payments with Xe's ERP solution. Experience firsthand how seamlessly our embedded payment technology integrates into your ERP system, enhancing efficiency and saving you time. Ready to transform your business?