1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

1. Central African CFA Franc BEAC

1 XAF = 1.00000 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Central African CFA Franc BEAC conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:09 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

xof
XOF
xaf
XAF
1 XOF1 XAF
5 XOF5 XAF
10 XOF10 XAF
25 XOF25 XAF
50 XOF50 XAF
100 XOF100 XAF
500 XOF500 XAF
1,000 XOF1,000 XAF
5,000 XOF5,000 XAF
10,000 XOF10,000 XAF

Convert Central African CFA Franc BEAC to CFA Franc

xaf
XAF
xof
XOF
1 XAF1 XOF
5 XAF5 XOF
10 XAF10 XOF
25 XAF25 XOF
50 XAF50 XOF
100 XAF100 XOF
500 XAF500 XOF
1,000 XAF1,000 XOF
5,000 XAF5,000 XOF
10,000 XAF10,000 XOF

XOF to XAF Chart

1 XOF = 0 XAF

1 CFA Franc to Central African CFA Franc BEAC stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

