1 CFA Franc =
0.030300977 Swazi Emalangeni
1 SZL = 33.0022 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SZL
|1 XOF
|0.030301 SZL
|5 XOF
|0.151505 SZL
|10 XOF
|0.30301 SZL
|25 XOF
|0.757524 SZL
|50 XOF
|1.51505 SZL
|100 XOF
|3.0301 SZL
|500 XOF
|15.1505 SZL
|1,000 XOF
|30.301 SZL
|5,000 XOF
|151.505 SZL
|10,000 XOF
|303.01 SZL
1 XOF = 0 SZL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031493
|0.031493
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029276
|0.029276
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.030171
|0.030451
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.More Swazi Lilangeni info
