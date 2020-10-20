1 CFA Franc =
0.025278794 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 39.5588 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.025278794 Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MVR = 39.5588 XOF
XOF
MVR
|1 XOF
|0.0252788 MVR
|5 XOF
|0.126394 MVR
|10 XOF
|0.252788 MVR
|25 XOF
|0.63197 MVR
|50 XOF
|1.26394 MVR
|100 XOF
|2.52788 MVR
|500 XOF
|12.6394 MVR
|1,000 XOF
|25.2788 MVR
|5,000 XOF
|126.394 MVR
|10,000 XOF
|252.788 MVR
1 XOF = 0 MVR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025597
|0.025645
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024765
|0.024765
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.025266
|0.025300
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.More Maldivian Rufiyaa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings