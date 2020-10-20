1 XOF to MAD - Convert CFA Francs to Moroccan Dirhams

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.016348688 Moroccan Dirhams

1 MAD = 61.1670 XOF

CFA Franc to Moroccan Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Moroccan Dirham

xof
XOF
mad
MAD
1 XOF0.0163487 MAD
5 XOF0.0817434 MAD
10 XOF0.163487 MAD
25 XOF0.408717 MAD
50 XOF0.817434 MAD
100 XOF1.63487 MAD
500 XOF8.17434 MAD
1,000 XOF16.3487 MAD
5,000 XOF81.7434 MAD
10,000 XOF163.487 MAD

Convert Moroccan Dirham to CFA Franc

mad
MAD
xof
XOF
1 MAD61.167 XOF
5 MAD305.835 XOF
10 MAD611.67 XOF
25 MAD1,529.17 XOF
50 MAD3,058.35 XOF
100 MAD6,116.7 XOF
500 MAD30,583.5 XOF
1,000 MAD61,167 XOF
5,000 MAD305,835 XOF
10,000 MAD611,670 XOF

XOF to MAD Chart

1 XOF = 0 MAD

1 CFA Franc to Moroccan Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0165220.016632
Low
0.0161990.016199
Average
0.0163220.016428
Volatility
0.27%0.29%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

