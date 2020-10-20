1 XOF to JMD - Convert CFA Francs to Jamaican Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.25657731 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 3.89746 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Jamaican Dollar

xof
XOF
jmd
JMD
1 XOF0.256577 JMD
5 XOF1.28289 JMD
10 XOF2.56577 JMD
25 XOF6.41443 JMD
50 XOF12.8289 JMD
100 XOF25.6577 JMD
500 XOF128.289 JMD
1,000 XOF256.577 JMD
5,000 XOF1,282.89 JMD
10,000 XOF2,565.77 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to CFA Franc

jmd
JMD
xof
XOF
1 JMD3.89746 XOF
5 JMD19.4873 XOF
10 JMD38.9746 XOF
25 JMD97.4365 XOF
50 JMD194.873 XOF
100 JMD389.746 XOF
500 JMD1,948.73 XOF
1,000 JMD3,897.46 XOF
5,000 JMD19,487.3 XOF
10,000 JMD38,974.6 XOF

XOF to JMD Chart

1 XOF = 0 JMD

1 CFA Franc to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.258930.25916
Low
0.253460.25055
Average
0.255290.25544
Volatility
0.35%0.34%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

jmd

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

