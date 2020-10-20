1 XOF to HTG - Convert CFA Francs to Haitian Gourdes

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.21829142 Haitian Gourdes

1 HTG = 4.58103 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Haitian Gourde conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Haitian Gourde

xof
XOF
htg
HTG
1 XOF0.218291 HTG
5 XOF1.09146 HTG
10 XOF2.18291 HTG
25 XOF5.45729 HTG
50 XOF10.9146 HTG
100 XOF21.8291 HTG
500 XOF109.146 HTG
1,000 XOF218.291 HTG
5,000 XOF1,091.46 HTG
10,000 XOF2,182.91 HTG

Convert Haitian Gourde to CFA Franc

htg
HTG
xof
XOF
1 HTG4.58103 XOF
5 HTG22.9052 XOF
10 HTG45.8103 XOF
25 HTG114.526 XOF
50 HTG229.052 XOF
100 HTG458.103 XOF
500 HTG2,290.52 XOF
1,000 HTG4,581.03 XOF
5,000 HTG22,905.2 XOF
10,000 HTG45,810.3 XOF

XOF to HTG Chart

1 XOF = 0 HTG

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Haitian Gourde stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.222140.22330
Low
0.215710.21492
Average
0.218060.21825
Volatility
0.87%0.83%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
htg

HTG - Haitian Gourde

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.

More Haitian Gourde info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings