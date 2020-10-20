1 CFA Franc =
0.0046005628 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 217.365 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
GEL
|1 XOF
|0.00460056 GEL
|5 XOF
|0.0230028 GEL
|10 XOF
|0.0460056 GEL
|25 XOF
|0.115014 GEL
|50 XOF
|0.230028 GEL
|100 XOF
|0.460056 GEL
|500 XOF
|2.30028 GEL
|1,000 XOF
|4.60056 GEL
|5,000 XOF
|23.0028 GEL
|10,000 XOF
|46.0056 GEL
1 XOF = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0047226
|0.0047226
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0045621
|0.0043190
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0046339
|0.0045021
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.
