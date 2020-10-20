1 CFA Franc =
0.0012902426 Falkland Island Pounds
1 FKP = 775.048 XOF
XOF
FKP
|1 XOF
|0.00129024 FKP
|5 XOF
|0.00645121 FKP
|10 XOF
|0.0129024 FKP
|25 XOF
|0.0322561 FKP
|50 XOF
|0.0645121 FKP
|100 XOF
|0.129024 FKP
|500 XOF
|0.645121 FKP
|1,000 XOF
|1.29024 FKP
|5,000 XOF
|6.45121 FKP
|10,000 XOF
|12.9024 FKP
1 XOF = 0 FKP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012988
|0.0013151
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012835
|0.0012835
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0012910
|0.0013006
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18%
|0.17%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.More Falkland Island Pound info
