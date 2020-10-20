1 MRO to TWD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Taiwan New Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.082075665 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 12.1839 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Taiwan New Dollar

mro
MRO
twd
TWD
1 MRO0.0820757 TWD
5 MRO0.410378 TWD
10 MRO0.820757 TWD
25 MRO2.05189 TWD
50 MRO4.10378 TWD
100 MRO8.20757 TWD
500 MRO41.0378 TWD
1,000 MRO82.0757 TWD
5,000 MRO410.378 TWD
10,000 MRO820.757 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

twd
TWD
mro
MRO
1 TWD12.1839 MRO
5 TWD60.9194 MRO
10 TWD121.839 MRO
25 TWD304.597 MRO
50 TWD609.194 MRO
100 TWD1,218.39 MRO
500 TWD6,091.94 MRO
1,000 TWD12,183.9 MRO
5,000 TWD60,919.4 MRO
10,000 TWD121,839 MRO

MRO to TWD Chart

1 MRO = 0 TWD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.829340.82934
Low
0.816420.80295
Average
0.822550.81759
Volatility
0.48%0.55%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

More Taiwan New Dollar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings