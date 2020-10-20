1 Lao Kip =
0.0026619914 Philippine Pesos
1 PHP = 375.659 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0026619914 Philippine Pesos
1 PHP = 375.659 LAK
LAK
PHP
|1 LAK
|0.00266199 PHP
|5 LAK
|0.01331 PHP
|10 LAK
|0.0266199 PHP
|25 LAK
|0.0665498 PHP
|50 LAK
|0.1331 PHP
|100 LAK
|0.266199 PHP
|500 LAK
|1.331 PHP
|1,000 LAK
|2.66199 PHP
|5,000 LAK
|13.31 PHP
|10,000 LAK
|26.6199 PHP
1 LAK = 0 PHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0027412
|0.0027439
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026407
|0.0026407
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026898
|0.0026922
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Philippine Peso info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings