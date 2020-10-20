1 IRR to XPF - Convert Iranian Rials to CFP Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0026079002 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 383.450 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:58 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to CFP Franc

irr
IRR
xpf
XPF
1 IRR0.0026079 XPF
5 IRR0.0130395 XPF
10 IRR0.026079 XPF
25 IRR0.0651975 XPF
50 IRR0.130395 XPF
100 IRR0.26079 XPF
500 IRR1.30395 XPF
1,000 IRR2.6079 XPF
5,000 IRR13.0395 XPF
10,000 IRR26.079 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to Iranian Rial

xpf
XPF
irr
IRR
1 XPF383.45 IRR
5 XPF1,917.25 IRR
10 XPF3,834.5 IRR
25 XPF9,586.26 IRR
50 XPF19,172.5 IRR
100 XPF38,345 IRR
500 XPF191,725 IRR
1,000 XPF383,450 IRR
5,000 XPF1,917,250 IRR
10,000 XPF3,834,500 IRR

IRR to XPF Chart

1 IRR = 0 XPF

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00265620.0026843
Low
0.00258220.0025822
Average
0.00262850.0026363
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
xpf

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

More CFP Franc info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings