1 Iranian Rial =
0.0000072273464 Kuwaiti Dinars
1 KWD = 138,363 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
KWD
|1 IRR
|0.00000722735 KWD
|5 IRR
|0.0000361367 KWD
|10 IRR
|0.0000722735 KWD
|25 IRR
|0.000180684 KWD
|50 IRR
|0.000361367 KWD
|100 IRR
|0.000722735 KWD
|500 IRR
|0.00361367 KWD
|1,000 IRR
|0.00722735 KWD
|5,000 IRR
|0.0361367 KWD
|10,000 IRR
|0.0722735 KWD
1 IRR = 0 KWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000073258
|0.0000073751
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000072117
|0.0000072117
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000072677
|0.0000073094
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.50%
The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.
