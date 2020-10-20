1 Iranian Rial =
0.0678546 Burundian Francs
1 BIF = 14.7374 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BIF
|1 IRR
|0.0678546 BIF
|5 IRR
|0.339273 BIF
|10 IRR
|0.678546 BIF
|25 IRR
|1.69637 BIF
|50 IRR
|3.39273 BIF
|100 IRR
|6.78546 BIF
|500 IRR
|33.9273 BIF
|1,000 IRR
|67.8546 BIF
|5,000 IRR
|339.273 BIF
|10,000 IRR
|678.546 BIF
1 IRR = 0 BIF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.068462
|0.068813
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.067593
|0.067378
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.068140
|0.068282
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.More Burundian Franc info
