Sierra Leonean Leone to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
SLE to VEB Chart

Sierra Leonean Leone to Venezuelan Bolívar

1 SLE = 0 VEB

Jul 6, 2024, 12:02 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 12:02 UTC
SLE/VEB close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

sle

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08393
GBP / EUR1.18125
USD / JPY160.750
GBP / USD1.28039
USD / CHF0.895851
USD / CAD1.36388
EUR / JPY174.242
AUD / USD0.674846

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

