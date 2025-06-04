Nepalese Rupee to Malagasy Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
NPR to MGF Chart

Nepalese Rupee to Malagasy Franc

1 NPR = 0 MGF

Sep 3, 2025, 07:48 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 07:48 UTC
NPR/MGF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16285
GBP / EUR1.14838
USD / JPY148.772
GBP / USD1.33539
USD / CHF0.805440
USD / CAD1.38011
EUR / JPY172.999
AUD / USD0.651745

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

