Mozambican Metical to Seychellois Rupee Exchange Rate Chart

MZN to SCR Chart

Mozambican Metical to Seychellois Rupee

1 MZN = 0 SCR

Oct 20, 2024, 23:10 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 23:10 UTC
MZN/SCR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

More Mozambican Metical info
scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Seychellois Rupee info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08687
GBP / EUR1.20111
USD / JPY149.534
GBP / USD1.30546
USD / CHF0.864973
USD / CAD1.38002
EUR / JPY162.524
AUD / USD0.671542

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

