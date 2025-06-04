Gibraltar Pound to Romanian Leu Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

GIP to RON Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Romanian Leu

1 GIP = 0 RON

Sep 1, 2025, 06:53 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 06:53 UTC
GIP/RON close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

More Gibraltar Pound info
ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

More Romanian Leu info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17282
GBP / EUR1.15383
USD / JPY146.903
GBP / USD1.35324
USD / CHF0.799143
USD / CAD1.37482
EUR / JPY172.291
AUD / USD0.654432

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide