Costa Rican Colon to Omani Rial Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
CRC to OMR Chart

Costa Rican Colon to Omani Rial

1 CRC = 0 OMR

Jul 5, 2024, 08:25 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 08:25 UTC
CRC/OMR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08248
GBP / EUR1.18025
USD / JPY160.799
GBP / USD1.27760
USD / CHF0.898672
USD / CAD1.36104
EUR / JPY174.061
AUD / USD0.673289

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

