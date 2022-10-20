Costa Rican Colon to Belgian Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
CRC to BEF Chart

Costa Rican Colon to Belgian Franc

1 CRC = 0 BEF

Jul 5, 2024, 14:23 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 14:23 UTC
CRC/BEF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08160
GBP / EUR1.18269
USD / JPY161.135
GBP / USD1.27920
USD / CHF0.898665
USD / CAD1.36487
EUR / JPY174.285
AUD / USD0.672645

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

