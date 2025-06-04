Swiss Franc to Guernsey Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CHF to GGP Chart

Swiss Franc to Guernsey Pound

1 CHF = 0 GGP

Aug 31, 2025, 10:12 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 10:12 UTC
CHF/GGP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

ggp

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16846
GBP / EUR1.15587
USD / JPY147.035
GBP / USD1.35059
USD / CHF0.800557
USD / CAD1.37454
EUR / JPY171.804
AUD / USD0.653957

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

