Bruneian Dollar to Zimbabwean Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
BND to ZWG Chart

Bruneian Dollar to Zimbabwean Dollar

1 BND = 0 ZWG

Aug 30, 2025, 18:50 UTC - Aug 30, 2025, 18:50 UTC
BND/ZWG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

zwg

ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWG to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWG.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16841
GBP / EUR1.15599
USD / JPY147.017
GBP / USD1.35066
USD / CHF0.800465
USD / CAD1.37436
EUR / JPY171.776
AUD / USD0.653924

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

